Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Hits Market Cap of $18.40 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $16.37 or 0.00032915 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $18.40 million and approximately $23,278.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00067231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00142329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00168421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.21 or 0.07797451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.97 or 1.00185229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00808729 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

