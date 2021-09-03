Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.46 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $16.42 or 0.00032961 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $18.46 million and $11,740.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00131607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00155036 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.07 or 0.07733909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,963.87 or 1.00287941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.18 or 0.00823314 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars.

