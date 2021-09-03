Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for $23.01 or 0.00045318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $27.94 million and approximately $555,876.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00131509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.74 or 0.00155091 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.02 or 0.07813495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,736.83 or 0.99931949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.25 or 0.00815910 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,214,400 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

