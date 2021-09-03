Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

MITEY stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

