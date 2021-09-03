Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,889 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Etsy worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

ETSY stock opened at $213.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

