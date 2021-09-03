Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,266 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $16,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

