Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,239 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $196.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

