Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Copart worth $15,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

