Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $153,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,041,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,020,000 after acquiring an additional 70,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $147.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.72. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

