Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,049 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

CMI stock opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.83 and its 200-day moving average is $250.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

