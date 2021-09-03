Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 759 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,931.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,673.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,563.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38,626.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

