Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,983 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $13,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

