Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after acquiring an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

