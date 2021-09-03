Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after purchasing an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

NYSE:INFO opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $123.62. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

