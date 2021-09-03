Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.11 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP stock opened at $273.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.94 and a 200-day moving average of $247.97. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

