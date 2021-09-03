Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.14 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

