Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.14 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $337.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $338.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

