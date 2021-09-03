Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 29.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 272.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC stock opened at $366.71 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.80 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,685 shares of company stock valued at $51,872,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

