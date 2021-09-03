Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

