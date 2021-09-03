Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Albemarle worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 24.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $244.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.68. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $248.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

