Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 19,732 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,749,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,614,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,527,000 after purchasing an additional 92,225 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

