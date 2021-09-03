Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,656 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of SVB Financial Group worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $569.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

