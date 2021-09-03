Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Goosehead Insurance worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $149.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.36. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 415.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

In related news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $1,400,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,082 shares of company stock worth $48,894,550. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

