Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 96,913 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Ambarella worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Ambarella by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,614 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $132.67 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.