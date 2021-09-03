Modefi Market Cap Reaches $16.99 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002453 BTC on popular exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $16.99 million and $315,624.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Modefi has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00124718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00791326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047041 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,649,869 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

