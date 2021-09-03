Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2,529.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,452 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Moderna worth $87,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,000 shares of company stock worth $93,355,220. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

MRNA opened at $397.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.89.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

