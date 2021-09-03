Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

Shares of MRNA opened at $397.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,355,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

