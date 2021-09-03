Moeda Loyalty Points Price Reaches $0.93 on Major Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $972,444.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00125981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00783946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047092 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars.

