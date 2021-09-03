MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $290.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $534.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.38.

MDB stock opened at $401.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total transaction of $1,016,649.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,450,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in MongoDB by 5.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

