MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $470.00. The stock had previously closed at $401.65, but opened at $452.48. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MongoDB shares last traded at $487.90, with a volume of 66,007 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total transaction of $529,372.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,211,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.