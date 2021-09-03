Monolith 24 Hour Volume Hits $638.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Monolith has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $10.34 million and approximately $638.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

