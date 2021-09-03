Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $385.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.65. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

