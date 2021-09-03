Mooncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.87 or 0.00422260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

