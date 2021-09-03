Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Shares Down 3.4%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 381.80 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 381.80 ($4.99). Approximately 242,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 479,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.40 ($5.17).

Separately, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 397.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Moonpig Group Company Profile (LON:MOON)

