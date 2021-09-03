MoonRadar Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, MoonRadar has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. MoonRadar has a total market capitalization of $333,607.67 and approximately $4,346.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonRadar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00132111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00154848 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.40 or 0.07940966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,624.35 or 1.00066253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.76 or 0.00821812 BTC.

MoonRadar Coin Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

MoonRadar Coin Trading

