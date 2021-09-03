MoonTrust (MNTT) Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Million

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. MoonTrust has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $25,396.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00131508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00154251 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.80 or 0.07750150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,594.64 or 1.00111353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.73 or 0.00812718 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

