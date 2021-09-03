Moovly Media (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Shares Down 3.8%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 13,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 421,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

About Moovly Media (OTCMKTS:MVVYF)

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

