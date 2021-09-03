Morgan Stanley Acquires 20,235 Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

LMRK stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $416.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMRK shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

