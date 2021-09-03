Morgan Stanley Acquires 298,343 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 393.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYRS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

