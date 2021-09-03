Morgan Stanley Acquires 4,102 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Universal Electronics worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital began coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

