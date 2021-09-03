Morgan Stanley Acquires 54,038 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of TriMas worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 22.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

