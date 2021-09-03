Morgan Stanley Acquires 85,246 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 969.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $739,633. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $31.46 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

