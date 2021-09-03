Morgan Stanley Buys 210,094 Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 10,149.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,094 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.23% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTOO. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 102,253 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTOO opened at $11.62 on Friday. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

