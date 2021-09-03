Morgan Stanley Buys 45,212 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 107.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,212 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Premier worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 10.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,881,000 after purchasing an additional 669,785 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Premier by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 334,296 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Premier by 52.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Premier by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,824,000 after acquiring an additional 249,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $37.05 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

PINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

