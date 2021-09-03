Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.