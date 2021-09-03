Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Commvault Systems worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock worth $4,131,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT opened at $81.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.70, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.67. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

