Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 3,828.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.83% of IMARA worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMARA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IMARA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $4.73 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.69.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMARA news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

