Morgan Stanley Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of WesBanco worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $68,958,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after buying an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after buying an additional 103,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 97,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,345,000. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.