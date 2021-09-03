Morgan Stanley Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Spero Therapeutics worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.