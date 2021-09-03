Morgan Stanley Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Nelnet worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,807,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 89,998 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at $5,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 127.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 42,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,927 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,164. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNI opened at $80.87 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.